Waiting until the last minute to file could be taxing

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Millions will be rushing to get their returns to the IRS by the fast approaching deadline.

Tax day was extended to April 18th this year, because the 15th fell on a Saturday this year. Which is a bit of good news for those who tend to wait until the last minute to file their taxes.

According to the Internal Revenue Service, 20-25 percent of Americans wait until the last two weeks to file, so tax experts recommend that you go early during the day to avoid large crowds or long waiting periods at major chain tax preparation locations in the final weeks prior to the deadline. They also recommend going during the week, because tax preparers say their busiest times are on weekends and weeknights between 5-8PM when folks are getting off work.

With Congress passing the PATH ACT, you should also be prepared to wait a little longer to get your tax refund back. One of the reasons for the delay is to help combat fraud and identity theft. It gives the IRS more time to look at the tax returns carefully before they pay out the refunds.

If Tax Day has snuck up on you, don’t panic. If you need some extra time to get your paperwork in order, you can file for an automatic extension. That’s an extension to file, not an extension to pay.