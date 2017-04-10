Woman accused of hitting teen with car charged with murder

CINCINNATI (AP) — A prosecutor says a woman accused of intentionally hitting an 18-year-old with her car and dragging her during an argument in Cincinnati has been indicted on murder charges in the teen’s death.

Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters says 20-year-old Briana Benson also was indicted Monday on felonious assault, aggravated vehicular homicide and failure to stop after a crash. The Cincinnati woman is charged in the death of Madelyn Hart, who was struck downtown March 26 and died a few days later.

Deters says Benson allegedly hit Hart intentionally with her vehicle, dragging her about 88 feet (27 meters). Court records didn’t show an attorney for Benson.

Deters says Hart banged on Benson’s car before she was struck. He says that doesn’t provide a right to run over someone.

Keep checking WDTN.com for the latest news, weather and sports. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts here.

Don’t miss another post on Facebook or Twitter for all the latest breaking news