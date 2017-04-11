Appeals court refuses to block deportation

CINCINNATI (AP) — A federal appeals court has refused to block the deportation of the Mexican mother of four U.S.-born children.

A three-judge 6th U.S. Court of Appeals panel unanimously agreed with the U.S. Justice Department’s request to dismiss the appeal by Maribel Trujillo Diaz.

Attorney Emily Brown says she and Trujillo Diaz are disappointed by the Tuesday ruling, but that it’s not too late for U.S. immigration authorities “to do the right thing” and allow her to stay.

READ MORE: Attorney says Mexican mom being moved from Ohio

