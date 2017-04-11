Attorney says Mexican mom being moved from Ohio

CINCINNATI (AP) — An attorney for a Mexican woman facing deportation says the mother of four American children is being moved from Ohio to an immigration detention facility in Louisiana.

Attorney Emily Brown says the information comes from Mexican consular officials. An immigration spokesman has confirmed Maribel Trujillo Diaz is being moved.

Attorneys are asking the Cincinnati-based 6th U.S. Circuit Court of appeals to halt the deportation for the 41-year-old Trujillo Diaz. Federal authorities contend she entered the United States illegally in 2002 and has exhausted her appeals.

READ MORE: Feds won't halt deportation of Mexican mom of 4 US-born kids

The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Cincinnati has urged mercy for the mother of four U.S.-born children.

