Board wants more flexibility in Ohio graduation requirements

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The State Board of Education wants to give current high school juniors more flexibility in how they can earn a diploma, amid educators’ warnings that too many of those students are at risk of not graduating next school year under Ohio’s new graduation requirements.

Because the board’s authority is limited, it voted Tuesday to seek the Legislature’s permission to move ahead with such changes.

The requirements outline three paths to earn a diploma: through college entrance exams, through a career-readiness evaluation and work credential, or through end-of-course exams in a points-based system. A work group that reviewed the rules has recommended adding alternatives to let students who score poorly on end-of-course exams earn a diploma by meeting other conditions, such as strong attendance, community service or career-technical training.

Keep checking WDTN.com for the latest news, weather and sports. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts here.

Don’t miss another post on Facebook or Twitter for all the latest breaking news