Caught on camera: Ohio officer kicks man in handcuffs

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A police officer in Columbus, Ohio was captured kicking a man in the head while he was in handcuffs the morning of April 8th.

The video, which was posted to youtube, shows Demarko Anderson on the ground with another officer on top of him. Next you see Officer Zachary Rosen walk into the frame and kick Anderson.

Anderson was initially arrested for threatening a neighbor and everyone in the neighbor’s house.

“The guy was on the ground already. He already had restraints on him. What is the point of continuing to stomp him out on his face? What was the point of that? There is no need, said Social Justice Advocate Kanyinsola Oye. You already got him down. He can’t move. He can’t do anything else,” she said. “That seems more like a fight like you’re trying to hurt someone, to me.”

Columbus police released the following statement on the incident:

Based on what we see in the video taken on Saturday April 8, 2017, the action taken by one of our officers does not meet the standards by the Columbus Division of Police. It appears to be inconsistent with the values and training we instill in our officers. The officer self-reported a kick to the suspect while the suspect was in custody. We’ll learn more as the investigation continues and take appropriate actions based on the facts gathered. The officer has been temporarily reassigned.

Keep checking WDTN.com for the latest news. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts here.

Don’t miss another Facebook post or on Twitter for all the latest breaking news