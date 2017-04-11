Englewood man sentenced in 2012 injury of girlfriend’s daughter

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – An Englewood man was convicted and sentenced Tuesday for causing injury to his girlfriend’s daughter in 2012.

Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck, Jr. said Tuesday Andrew Nason, 32, of Englewood, has been found guilty of causing injuries to his girlfriend’s two-year-old daughter and was sentenced to 5 years in prison.

Investigators say on September 11, 2012, the two‐year‐old victim was taken by ambulance to Dayton Children’s Hospital with significant head trauma. Nason had been babysitting the child at the time of the incident while the girl’s mother was at work.

Tuesday, Nason was found guilty as charged on one count of Felonious Assault and two counts of Child Endangering.

Prosecutor Heck continued, “This defendant was supposed to be the child’s caregiver. Instead, he abused her and caused permanent injuries, likely requiring the victim to need assistance for the rest of her life.”

Nason became known in the community after his neighbor, Klonda Ritchie, was mauled to death by one of his dogs. Nason and his girlfriend Julie Custer were sentenced to 90 days in jail, probation and fines in that case.

