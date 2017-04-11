Informational meeting on fairgrounds planned in Jefferson Twp.

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – The Jefferson Township Board of Trustees said Tuesday an informational town hall meeting has been scheduled for Thursday.

Presentations will be made by Montgomery County Officials and Montgomery County Agricultural Society Fair representatives.

The fair board voted in March to move to Judge Arthur O. Fischer Park in Jefferson Township. The site is located on 130 acres at Dayton Liberty and Infirmary Roads.

Some residents who live near that area say the location is not ideal.

Thursday’s meeting will be held at Jefferson High School at 2701 S. Union Road. The doors will open at 5:30 with the meeting slated to begin at 6:30.

The public is encouraged to attend.

