Jefferson Twp. welcomes first arson dog in Montgomery County

Jefferson Twp. Arson Dog Certification (WDTN Photo)

JEFFERSON TWP., Ohio (WDTN) – A new K9 has joined the crew at the Jefferson Township Fire Department.

Tuesday they welcomed Lucca to the team.  The one-year-old German Shepard will assist with arson investigations for both Jefferson Twp. and Eaton FD in Preble County.

The puppy is the first accelerant-detecting dog in Montgomery County.

Lucca was abandoned at 3 months old and taken in by a foster family in Pennsylvania before being adopted and trained by Fire Paw LLC as an accelerant detecting canine.

According to Lucca’s trainer, both Jefferson Twp. and Eaton FD played an active part in the energetic pup’s 6 months of training to get him certified by the International Police Work Dog Association.

