Kasich appoints UD grad to Montgomery County bench

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Governor John Kasich announced the appointment of Erik R. Blaine of Vandalia to serve as a judge on the Montgomery County Court of Common Pleas, General Division Tuesday.

The Governor’s Office said Blaine will assume the bench on May 18. He must run in November 2018 to keep the seat for the full term which begins January 6, 2019.

Blaine is replacing Judge Michael L. Tucker who has been elected to the Second District Court of Appeals.

Blaine received his bachelor’s degree and law degree from the University of Dayton. He is currently an attorney at Wright & Schulte, LLC and has previously served as acting magistrate and special assistant city prosecutor for the City of Vandalia, Municipal Court.

