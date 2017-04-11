Kasich appoints UD grad to Montgomery County bench

By Published:
Governor Kasich named UD grad Erik Blaine to the Montgomery County bench.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) –  Governor John Kasich announced the appointment of Erik R. Blaine of Vandalia to serve as a judge on the Montgomery County Court of Common Pleas, General Division Tuesday.

The Governor’s Office said Blaine will assume the bench on May 18.  He must run in November 2018 to keep the seat for the full term which begins January 6, 2019.

Blaine is replacing Judge Michael L. Tucker who has been elected to the Second District Court of Appeals.

Blaine received his bachelor’s degree and law degree from the University of Dayton. He is currently an attorney at Wright & Schulte, LLC and has previously served as acting magistrate and special assistant city prosecutor for the City of Vandalia, Municipal Court.

Keep checking WDTN.com for the latest news, weather and sports. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts here.

Don’t miss another post on Facebook or Twitter for all the latest breaking news

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s