Kettering extends medical marijuana ban through 2018

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Kettering city council voted in favor of an emergency ordinance to extend a year-long ban on medical marijuana.

This is the second time Kettering has put a moratorium on medical marijuana.

All of the council members agreed they are not in a position to make a decision on medical marijuana and that they will wait for defined guidelines by the state.

Only one Kettering resident took the stand on the city’s proposed medical marijuana ordinance.

“I want to make sure that I understand. You have already had a nine month period to consider medical marijuana?” said Kettering resident Kerry Korvell.

“Yes,” said Don Patterson, the Mayor of Kettering.

“You’re asking for another year in an emergency situation?” said Korvell.

“Because the state of Ohio has not set the parameters and for the things we need to know before we can make a decision,” said Mayor Patterson.

After public comment, the council unanimously voted to extend the moratorium.

Through 2018, it will be illegal to cultivate, process or dispense medical marijuana within the city of Kettering.

A decision that Kettering resident, James Webster thinks shouldn’t take as long as it has.

“It makes me feel like they are just kicking a can down the street. Just waiting instead of making a bold move, which you could. You could really improve people’s lives. You could create new local business,” said Webster.

Kettering City manager, Mark Schwieterman said the city is waiting so they can make an informed decision.

“The extension will allow us to wait until the rules are finalized and then also give us some time to take action one way or the other after those rules are finalized.”

Kettering also said they keep an open dialog with surrounding cities on decisions like medical marijuana.

Neighboring Oakwood has already banned medical marijuana entirely.