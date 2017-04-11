Manhunt continues for gun theft suspect with manifesto for Trump

(WTMJ) Many are on high alert as investigators continue to search for Joseph Jakubrowski.

Rock County Commander Troy Knudson said they have about 150 detectives and officers following tips they have received.

So far three of the sightings turned out to be false alarms.

In one instance, Zach from Janesville, Wisconsin was mistakenly identified as Jakubrowski and had the SWAT team at his house.

“I saw saw them kind of gathering outside my house,” said Zach, “I walked out hands up for sure I didn’t want them to feel any less comfortable than they are I’m sure they already did.”