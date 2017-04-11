HAVRE, MT (AP) — A Montana resident who wrote “sexual favors” in the memo line on a check to pay his property taxes is complaining that the check hasn’t been cashed.

Scott Dion of the city of Havre says he sent the check for $745.77 to the local treasurer last November.

Dion tells the Billings Gazette that tax checks he sent in the past with similar memo line notes have been cashed.

Dion’s lawyer sent a letter to Hill County Treasurer Sandy Brown, saying that not cashing Dion’s check amounts to official misconduct and the treasurer should be prosecuted.

County Attorney Jessica Cole-Hodgkinson declined to comment on Dion’s situation specifically, though she said in general the treasurer can’t cash a check if it isn’t clear what the funds should be applied to.