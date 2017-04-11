Parents plead guilty to charges in connection with babysitter death

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The mother and step-father of a murder suspect pleaded guilty to obstruction of justice charges on Tuesday morning.

48-year-old Krista Hankins pleaded guilty to an obstruction of justice charge. She will be sentenced at a hearing May 9.

Hankins is the mother of Kara Parisi-King, one of three suspects in the murder of Taylor Brandenburg. Parisi-King was in court on Tuesday, pleading not guilty to several charges, including complicity to murder. A judge set Parisi-King’s bond at $1 million.

Hankins husband, Keith Hankins, also pleaded guilty to obstruction of justice charges on Tuesday. Keith Hankins is Parisi-King’s step-father.

Police say Keith and Krista Hankins helped Parisi-King hide from police after Brandenburg was murdered in March.

Investigators say on March 12, detectives contacted Keith and Krista Hankins, trying to learn the location of Parisi-King.

The Hankins both claimed to be unaware of the where Parisi‐King could be found but investigators learned the pair moved her things out of her home and helped her in hiding from law enforcement.

The Hankins helped Parisi‐King find a new place to live in Euclid, Ohio and helped her buy a new cell phone.

Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck, Jr said, “It is natural for any parent to want to help their child. However, those actions can never obstruct the police in their investigation of a crime, especially a homicide.”

Prosecutors say Parisi‐King was eventually found and taken into custody.

Brandenburg was killed outside a house on Huffman Avenue, where she was babysitting some children. Police have arrested Chuckie Lee, Parisi-King and Evans Cassell for Brandenburg’s murder.

Lee is facing several charges, including murder, in connection with Brandenburg’s shooting death, while Cassell is facing several charges, including complicity to murder. Lee and Cassell also pleaded not guilty on all charges in court on Tuesday. A judge set bond for both at $1 million.

