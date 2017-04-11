Police hunting for men who shot Ohio Police Officer

NEWCOMERSTOWN, OH (WCMH) — A statewide manhunt is underway after a police officer was shot by two men.

Police say happened around 10:15 a.m. Tuesday at the corner of Johnson Hill Road at Post Boy Road in Newcomerstown.

The police officer was shot by two male suspects in a black Geo Tracker with no plates. The vehicle is blacked out with dark tinted windows.

One of the suspects has been identified as Chaz Gillilan. He is a 28-year-old male, is 5’11” tall, weighs 185, and has brown hair and brown eyes. He has tattoos on his face and neck.

The identity of the second suspect is unknown at this time.

One of the suspects was wearing a red sweatshirt and the other wearing a lime green shirt. One of the suspects was also seen wearing a tactical vest.

The suspects are armed with a shotgun and handguns. They are considered armed and dangerous.

Call or dial 911 if you see the suspects or the vehicle. You can also call 1-877-262-3764 or 911 to be transferred directly to the investigating law enforcement agency or to hear the alert information.

