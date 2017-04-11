Records: Driver who collided with church bus had taken pills

In this aerial image made from a video provided by KABB/WOAI authorities respond to a deadly crash involving a van carrying church members and a pickup truck on U.S. 83 outside Garner State Park in northern Uvalde County, Texas, Wednesday, March 29, 2017. The group of senior adults from First Baptist Church of New Braunfels, Texas, was returning from a retreat when the crash occurred, a church statement said. (KABB/WOAI via AP)

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — Court records say a 20-year-old man whose pickup collided with a church minibus last month in rural Texas, killing 13 people, had taken prescription medication before driving and had marijuana in his truck.

The San Antonio Express-News reports that the court records show state troopers found two whole marijuana cigarettes and five partially smoked ones in Jack Dillon Young’s truck after the March 29 crash on a two-lane highway about 75 miles west of San Antonio. An affidavit seeking a blood test says Young also told a trooper he had taken prescription medication including clonazepam and the generic forms of Lexapro and Ambien.

A witness to the crash has said Young told him he was texting while driving.

No charges have been filed in the crash.

