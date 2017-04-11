Shots fired at Dayton Police officers

Shots fired at police officers on N. James H. McGee Blvd

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Police are looking for suspects after someone fired shots at officers.

Dayton Police say officers were in the 1800 block of N. James H. McGee Boulevard around midnight when someone in a car fired shots at them.

Officers made a countywide call for assistance. The car, described as a white Pontiac Grand Prix, sped away.

Police chased the car, but it was able to escape after a short pursuit.

Officers from several jurisdictions responded to the scene. No one was hurt.

A vehicle matching the description of the suspect vehicle was found at a home in Trotwood early on Tuesday. Police cannot confirm the vehicle found was the suspect vehicle.

Police have not released suspect information or provided updates on any arrests in connection with the incident.

