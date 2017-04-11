Signs of spring sprouting at Aullwood

ENGLEWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – Signs of spring are sprouting around the Miami Valley. The warm winter and lack of snow is allowing for many flowers and trees to pop a lot earlier than normal.

Take a stroll through Aullwood Nature Garden and you’ll instantly be in a sea of blue.

Betty Hoevel, Education Coordinator Metroparks says “This is the time for bluebells so many people call me I want to get a picture with the blue bells.”

But this year the flowers are a little earlier than normal. Usually bluebells peek in mid April but because of the warmer temperatures they’re bold and beautiful now. Metroparks Education Coordinator Betty Hoevel says the lack of winter weather this year is allowing for other plants to pop now too.

Even though they’re programmed to come up at specific times that enhances foliage growth.

“So you have daffodils day lilies coming up. But it’s not according to plants. They’re happy,” says Hoevel.

The plants may be happy now but if we see a dip in temperatures like we did last weekend some plants and trees may be impacted.

“It can really fry things particularly the magnolias. They’re notorious in our area. They can come out and bloom and then we get a hard freeze and they turn into a brown mush,” Hoevel explains.

But for those that are up and survived a freeze, blooming early won’t hurt the plant.

“No it won’t hurt the plant they may not bloom as long as they do. For example they may have a four week blooming period so since they started early they’re going to finish early,” Hoevel said.

Because those bluebells at Aullwood Garden are ahead of schedule they will only be out for another week or two.