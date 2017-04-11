State school board to discuss Ohio graduation requirements

By Published:

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — State Board of Education members are set to discuss whether Ohio’s new graduation requirements should be adjusted as educators warn that too many current juniors are at risk of not graduating next school year.

Those students are the first high schoolers affected by the new rules. A work group that reviewed the rules recommended giving that class more flexibility in how they can earn a diploma.

Superintendent Paolo DeMaria will share his thoughts on that with board members Tuesday.

The requirements outline three paths to earn a diploma: through college entrance exams, or through points systems for end-of-course exams and career-readiness. The work group suggested allowing points for alternatives such as community service or strong attendance.

The board’s authority is limited, so making changes might require legislative action.

