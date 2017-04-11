Vacant Moraine hotel burns for second time

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — A vacant motel in Moraine caught fire for the second time in less than a year.

Firefighters were called to the old Moraine Inn and Suites in the 2400 block of Dryden Road around 1:45 a.m. on Tuesday.

When firefighters arrived, they found smoke showing from the building.

Fire officials say the fire likely started on piles of old mattresses on the first and fourth floors. Crews were able to knock down the fire quickly. No one was injured.

This is the second fire at the abandoned hotel in the past year. The building was heavily damaged by fire in June of 2016.

After the fire last June, we checked property records, which showed the hotel was last sold in 2014. The hotel had sat empty since that sale.

Firefighters say the fire is suspicious. The official cause remains under investigation.