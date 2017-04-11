Vacant Moraine hotel burns for second time

By Published:
Fire at the abandoned Moraine Inn & Suites on Dryden Road.

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — A vacant motel in Moraine caught fire for the second time in less than a year.

Firefighters were called to the old Moraine Inn and Suites in the 2400 block of Dryden Road around 1:45 a.m. on Tuesday.

When firefighters arrived, they found smoke showing from the building.

Fire officials say the fire likely started on piles of old mattresses on the first and fourth floors. Crews were able to knock down the fire quickly. No one was injured.

This is the second fire at the abandoned hotel in the past year. The building was heavily damaged by fire in June of 2016.

After the fire last June, we checked property records, which showed the hotel was last sold in 2014. The hotel had sat empty since that sale.

Firefighters say the fire is suspicious. The official cause remains under investigation.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s