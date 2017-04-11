Virginia man dies in fall from balcony at Ohio resort

SANDUSKY, Ohio (AP) — Police say a Virginia man has died after falling from a balcony at an Ohio resort.

The Sandusky Register reports that the 25-year-old fell Tuesday from the balcony of a third-story guest room at Kalahari Resort, a hotel and waterpark in Sandusky.

A spokesman for the Erie County sheriff says the death appears to be an accident.

Officials have not identified the man but said he was visiting the resort with his family.

Kalahari owns large indoor water parks in three states. The others are in Pennsylvania’s Pocono Mountains and Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin, where the company is headquartered.

A company spokeswoman said they cooperating with investigators. She said the death was the result of “a personal and private matter” and the company would not comment further.

