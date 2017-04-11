Woman falls off roof during Wittenberg off-campus party

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – A woman fell from a roof during an off-campus party near Wittenberg University.

The 22-year-old is a 2016 graduate of the university.

Witnesses say she fell off the roof during a party early Sunday morning. Officials say she was taken by medical helicopter to the hospital.

“We all heard a large thud,” said one student who wanted to remain anonymous.

As of Tuesday, she was listed in fair condition at Miami Valley Hospital.

2 NEWS reached out to Wittenberg for comment and is waiting to hear back.

Officials are investigating what happened.

Students and faculty received the following e-mail from the Dean of Students, Casey Gill on April 9th:

“Dear Members of the Wittenberg Community,

I am writing to let you know that a 2016 graduate sustained serious injuries following a fall at the FIJI house between 2 a.m.-3 a.m. today. She was airlifted to Miami Vally Hospital, where she is in critical but stable condition. Her family is with her now, and we are monitoring the situation closely.

We will be holding a special community gathering at 1 p.m. in 105 Shouvlin to offer support to one another during this difficult time. Please know that support services are also available through the campus pastors and residence life staff.  If you need immediate assistance, Talk One-2-One is a counseling resource for confidential support, 24/7. The number for assistance is 1-800-756-3124.

Our thoughts and prayers are with our alumna and her family at this time. We will continue to keep you updated as needed.”

 

 

