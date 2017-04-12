3 men revived by Narcan at same location in Troy

The scene where three men overdosed on Imperial Court in Troy/Mike Ullery-Piqua Daily Call

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) — Three men were revived by the anti-overdose drug Narcan at the same location in Troy on Tuesday night, according to our partners from the Piqua Daily Call.

Police went the 1300 block of Imperial Court around 11 p.m. on a report of a man not breathing, with CPR in progress.

Another call moments later indicated two people were down, followed by a third call of another man down.

First responders used Narcan to successfully revive all three men. They were taken to Upper Valley Medical Center for treatment.

Troy medics and a mutual aide medic from Elizabeth Township assisted Troy Police at the scene.

 

 

