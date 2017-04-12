Anti-allergy medicine EpiPen recall expands to US, second drug also recalled

(AP/WDTN) – A recall of the emergency anti-allergy medicine EpiPen is expanding to the U.S. and other markets in North America, Europe, Asia and South America because the allergy shots may not work.

The notice issued in March by Mylan N.V. expands upon earlier warnings after two reports of the device failing. The recall also includes the generic form of Lipitor, atorvastatin calcium tablets.

This recall includes Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, which posted a story about the impact on their website. The pharmacy on base has dispensed both of these medications in recent months.

Mylan didn’t immediately respond to a question about how many devices are affected by the recall. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration says the recall covers 13 lots distributed from December 2015 through July 2016.

The problems could be potentially life-threatening, although Mylan described the incidence of the defects as “extremely rare.”

The EpiPen is used to treat allergic reactions to certain food and bug bites

The products can be replaced at no charge by calling 877-650-3494 or emailing customer.service@mylan.com.

The affected lot numbers for EpiPens are below.

U.S. Impacted Lots:

The tablets affected by the recall are all strengths of the medication received between June 1, 2016 and April 6, 2017.

