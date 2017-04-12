Anti-allergy medicine EpiPen recall expands to US, second drug also recalled

The generic drug manufacturer, Mylan, announced a recall of two medications dispensed at military and civilian pharmacies worldwide. The two recalled medications are specific lots of 0.15 mg and 0.3 mg epinephrine auto-injectors (EpiPen®) and all strengths of atorvastatin calcium (generic Lipitor®) oral tablets. Wright-Patterson AFB Pharmacy has dispensed these medications in recent months. (U.S. Air Force photo / Senior Airman Sean Martin)

(AP/WDTN) – A recall of the emergency anti-allergy medicine EpiPen is expanding to the U.S. and other markets in North America, Europe, Asia and South America because the allergy shots may not work.

The notice issued in March by Mylan N.V. expands upon earlier warnings after two reports of the device failing. The recall also includes the generic form of Lipitor, atorvastatin calcium tablets.

This recall includes Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, which posted a story about the impact on their website. The pharmacy on base has dispensed both of these medications in recent months.

Mylan didn’t immediately respond to a question about how many devices are affected by the recall. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration says the recall covers 13 lots distributed from December 2015 through July 2016.

The problems could be potentially life-threatening, although Mylan described the incidence of the defects as “extremely rare.”

The EpiPen is used to treat allergic reactions to certain food and bug bites

The products can be replaced at no charge by calling 877-650-3494 or emailing customer.service@mylan.com.

The affected lot numbers for EpiPens are below.

U.S. Impacted Lots:

Product/Dosage

NDC Number

Lot Number

Expiration Date

EpiPen Jr 2-Pak® Auto-Injectors, 0.15 mg

49502-501-02

5GN767

April 2017

EpiPen Jr 2-Pak® Auto-Injectors, 0.15 mg

49502-501-02

5GN773

April 2017

EpiPen 2-Pak® Auto-Injectors, 0.3 mg

49502-500-02

5GM631

April 2017

EpiPen 2-Pak® Auto-Injectors, 0.3 mg

49502-500-02

5GM640

May 2017

EpiPen Jr 2-Pak® Auto-Injectors, 0.15 mg

49502-501-02

6GN215

September 2017

EpiPen 2-Pak® Auto-Injectors, 0.3 mg

49502-500-02

6GM082

September 2017

EpiPen 2-Pak® Auto-Injectors, 0.3 mg

49502-500-02

6GM072

September 2017

EpiPen 2-Pak® Auto-Injectors, 0.3 mg

49502-500-02

6GM081

September 2017

EpiPen 2-Pak® Auto-Injectors, 0.3 mg

49502-500-02

6GM088

October 2017

EpiPen 2-Pak® Auto-Injectors, 0.3 mg

49502-500-02

6GM199

October 2017

EpiPen 2-Pak® Auto-Injectors, 0.3 mg

49502-500-02

6GM091

October 2017

EpiPen 2-Pak® Auto-Injectors, 0.3 mg

49502-500-02

6GM198

October 2017

EpiPen 2-pak® Auto-Injectors, 0.3 mg

49502-500-02

6GM087

October 2017

The tablets affected by the recall are all strengths of the medication received between June 1, 2016 and April 6, 2017.

