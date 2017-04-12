Attorney: Middletown mom facing deportation to Mexico has 1 more option

WLWT Published:

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WLWT) — There is one final option to keep Maribel Trujillo Diaz in the United States.

The Fairfield mother of four was recently detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement and transferred to a detention facility in Oakdale, Louisiana.

Trujillo Diaz’s attorney, Emily Brown, told WLWT she has reopened her asylum case for the third time.

Trujillo Diaz initially filed for asylum in 2007, five years after she came to the United States without legal status. Her first hearing was scheduled in 2012 and was denied. She appealed the decision and was again denied in 2014.

Brown said she thinks a third appeal is warranted based on new evidence.

“She recently discovered that her father had been kidnapped,” Brown explained. “The kidnappers mentioned her brother who they have also targeted for refusing to join their gang. Then also specifically mentioned her when they kidnapped her father.”

Brown works for the nonprofit law firm, Advocates for Basic Legal Equality, ABLE. Brown said Trujillo Diaz deserves due process of law.

“We don’t think that there is a threat for her in the U.S.,” Brown said. “We think if she is deported to Mexico that she would likely face the same threats and potentially even be harmed the same way her brother and father have been.”

ABLE is also currently working with the Mexican consulate to delay Trujillo Diaz’s deportation to allow her 3-year-old daughter to join her in Mexico, if the asylum is not granted.

