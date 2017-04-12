Cedar Point releases video of new waterpark

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WANE) — The new Cedar Point Shores Waterpark won’t be open until Saturday, May 27, however a virtual fly-through animation shows what the new addition is all about. The rest of the park opens to the public on May 6.

According to a press release from Cedar Point, Cedar Point Shores is a modern-day take on the park’s storied past which goes back to 1870 when local businessperson Louis Zistel opened a small beer garden, bathhouse and dance floor on the Cedar Point Peninsula.

With new, unobstructed views of Lake Erie, several attractions have names that connect them to the popular Great Lake. Storm Surge will take riders on a large raft and tosses them about as they begin their ride 76 feet above the ground and slide through a green and teal slide structure. Lake Erie Nor’easter will provide an exciting inner tube ride through darkness in an enclosed, twisty slide.

If a relaxing ride down a lazy river is in order, Cedar Creek is the perfect place to chill on a hot summer day. When it’s time for thrills, the Fisherman’s Fury body slides and Riptide Raceway mat racer slides will not disappoint.

Further connecting Cedar Point’s history to today, several new food and beverage offerings will be introduced, including Crystal Rock Café, a reminder of the former Crystal Rock Castle that once called the park home. Cedar Point’s Executive Chef Phil Bucco and the culinary team have created a variety of savory choices like hand-breaded chicken fingers and mouthwatering flatbreads, specialty salads, brisket and handmade pizza. New Coca-Cola refillable drink stations will allow guests to quench their thirst even faster. The marketplace eatery also features an outdoor, covered seating area to enjoy the weather and relaxing atmosphere of the park.

Named in jest to recognize the annual visitors from the healthy lake, Muffleheads Beach Bar is a great place for adults to hang out at this swim-up bar and pool area. Schooner’s Beach Bar, located next to the Breakwater Bay wave pool, will feature tasty signature cocktails and beverages with live entertainment nearby to set the mood just right. Cedar Point Shores will also feature a custom summer micro-brew in partnership with The Brew Kettle in Strongsville, Ohio. Named Shandy Shores, the flavors of blood orange and mango combine for the perfect summer palate pleaser.

Beautiful lakeside views and more great places to relax in the shade are just the beginning. Cedar Point Shores will up the ante on guest service and fun, introducing four completely-new attractions for families and thrill-seekers alike. They include:

Point Plummet – a thrilling, six-story-tall, four-person aqua-drop body slide that will simultaneously send four guests on a nearly vertical free fall when the floor drops out from under them. The four separate 400-foot-long slides will send riders through a series of flat loops and s-curves for an amazing water rush.

Portside Plunge – located on the same structure as Point Plummet, these two, five-story tube slides can accommodate guests riding alone or with a friend and will send them through an enclosed tunnel before shooting them out into the sun through intense drops and turns.

Lakeslide Landing – a new family slide complex featuring 12 kid-sized water slides that line the perimeter of a zero-depth-entry pool, giving kids their own mini water thrills while parents can relax under shade structures and enjoy an oversized lounge and sun deck.

Lemmy’s Lagoon – the mythical Lake Erie Monster, Lemmy, comes to life in this all-new family splashground. Located near Lakeslide Landing, Lemmy rises from the water featuring water curtains, geysers, water gadgets and even a slide. Playful fish and sandcastle structures join Lemmy to create even more splashtastic fun for families.

“Our history started as a simple bathing beach back in 1870, when it was all about cooling off and enjoying time together along the shore of Lake Erie,” said Jason McClure, vice president and general manager of Cedar Point. “The transformation of Cedar Point Shores puts all the pieces together – the connection to the lake, the mile-long Cedar Point Beach and thrilling water attractions. One day just isn’t enough to experience everything we’re offering this summer.”

Cedar Point Shores Waterpark will open to the public on Saturday, May 27 with a special preview day for all Season Passholders on Friday, May 26.

For more information on everything new at Cedar Point Shores Water Park, guests can visit cedarpoint.com/cpshores.