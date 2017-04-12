Comedian Charlie Murphy, brother of Eddie, dies at 57

FILE- In this Nov. 3, 2012 file photo, comedian Charlie Murphy appears at "Eddie Murphy: One Night Only," a celebration of Murphy's career in Beverly Hills, Calif. Murphy, older brother of actor-comedian Eddie Murphy, died Wednesday, April 12, 2017 of leukemia in New York. He was 57. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Charlie Murphy, older brother of Eddie Murphy and a comedy stand-up and performer in his own right, has died.

Murphy died Wednesday in New York of leukemia, according to his representative, Domenick Nati. Murphy was 57.

He was perhaps best-known for his appearances on “Chappelle’s Show” on Comedy Central. He collaborated with writing his brother’s starring films “Norbert” and “Vampire in Brooklyn.” He voiced roles in animated TV series that include “The Boondocks” and “Black Jesus.”

Murphy’s feature films include “Our Family Wedding,” “King’s Ransom” and “CB4.”

He is credited with appearances to air later this year on the TV drama series “Power.”

