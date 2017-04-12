Custer family speaks out after WSU athlete injured at party

CINCINNATI (WDTN) – The family of the Wright State athlete who was injured last weekend is speaking out Wednesday.

The family of Wright State University freshman Ryan Custer will make a statement to reporters Wednesday around 6:30. WDTN.com will stream that live when it happens.

The family released a statement Wednesday saying:

“Our family is incredibly overwhelmed and grateful for the outpouring of love and support for Ryan. The power of prayer continues to be an amazing thing during this difficult time. Ryan is so thankful for tonight’s prayer service. It is truly a blessing to have so much support from our community.”

Officials found the Wright State University basketball player in a makeshift pool filled with 6 to 10 inches of water. Police say he dove into the shallow pool at a party near Miami University’s campus Saturday afternoon.

