Custer family speaks out after WSU athlete injured at party

By Published:
WSU basketball player injured at party in Oxford (WDTN Photo)

CINCINNATI (WDTN) – The family of the Wright State athlete who was injured last weekend is speaking out Wednesday.

The family of Wright State University freshman Ryan Custer will make a statement to reporters Wednesday around 6:30. WDTN.com will stream that live when it happens.

The family released a statement Wednesday saying:

“Our family is incredibly overwhelmed and grateful for the outpouring of love and support for Ryan. The power of prayer continues to be an amazing thing during this difficult time. Ryan is so thankful for tonight’s prayer service. It is truly a blessing to have so much support from our community.”

Officials found the Wright State University basketball player in a makeshift pool filled with 6 to 10 inches of water. Police say he dove into the shallow pool at a party near Miami University’s campus Saturday afternoon.

READ MORE: WSU basketball player in critical condition after diving into shallow pool

2 NEWS is in Cincinnati covering a planned vigil Wednesday night. Tune in to 2 NEWS at 10 on Dayton’s CW for the latest on this story.

Keep checking WDTN.com for the latest news, weather and sports. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts here.

Don’t miss another post on Facebook or Twitter for all the latest breaking news

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s