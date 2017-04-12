Dayton house fire called “very suspicious”

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A house fire in Dayton has been called “very suspicious” by fire officials.

Firefighters went to a house in the 2000 block of Oakridge Drive just after 1 a.m. on Wednesday.

When crews arrived, they found smoke and flames showing from the house. Firefighters worked quickly to put out the flames.

After investigating, fire officials believe they know how the fire started.

“It is suspicious,” Dayton District Fire Chief Peter Whitby said. “They did find a gas can on the back porch, so we have an investigator here.”

Neighbors told firefighters the people who were living at the house had moved out recently.

Fire officials say the house was vacant at the time of the fire. No one was hurt.

Firefighters were also able to protect neighboring houses, which sustained no damage from the fire.

The fire remains under investigation.