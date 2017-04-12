Dayton youth hear from pharmacy students on opioid abuse

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Cedarville University pharmacy students take the program, Generation-RX and apply it into local schools.

Their audience on Wednesday was a group of court-appointed youth who have been in trouble with the law for drug or opioid use.

Jackie Mounts is the executive director of Hope, a nonprofit that works closely with troubled youth across the Miami Valley.

She’s hosted a few presentations by Generation-Rx and says the kids are listening.

“You can see they are processing the information. For some of them it’s the first time they have ever heard the facts,”said Mounts.

Facts like: six million Americans age 12 and older have used a prescription drug non-medically in the past month or drug overdose is the leading cause of accidental death in the United States.

“Well, you grow up in different kinds of environments and sometimes that stuff is all you know,’ said one teen in attendance.

The 17-year-old will be in juvenile court Thursday.

It’s the peer- to-peer conversation that Cedarville pharmacists in training, say works so well to help them connect with the kids.

“We use an interactive presentation to talk with the students to engage their interests. That way when we are talking to them about the problem, they actually take something away,” said Cedarville Pharmacy student, Samantha Yates.

“As a person of faith, until their is a heart change we are just putting band-aids on it. So my motivation is to point young people in the direction that can give them lasting change,”said Mounts.

The teens 2 NEWS spoke with Wednesday say it’s hard, but they want to do better.

One teen had this advice for other young people considering drugs.

“Stop while you can. When you go to jail and when you do certain things, some people don’t make it out of jail. Stop while you are young cause when you turn 18. It’s over.”

For more information on Generation-Rx visit this website.