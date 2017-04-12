Disney in Orlando looking to fill more than 1,000 jobs

LAKE BUENVA VISTA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando is looking to fill more than 1,000 open job positions this spring during an online hiring event.

Available jobs include both part-time and full-time positions at the four Walt Disney World theme parks and two water parks. Positions are also available at Disney Springs, 20 resort hotels and the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex.

Bus drivers, lifeguards and parking attendants are some of the jobs Disney is looking to fill.

You can apply for a job and find more information by clicking here.