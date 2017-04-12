Dragons rally for fifth straight win

DAYTON, Ohio—Dayton’s Michael Beltre lined a two-run double to left-center field in the bottom of the eighth inning to give the Dragons the lead, and they went on to defeat the West Michigan Whitecaps 10-8 on Wednesday night. The win was the Dragons fifth straight as they completed a three-game sweep of the Whitecaps.

The Dragons built a 7-2 lead over the first two innings, keyed by a solo home run in the first by T.J. Friedl and a three-run blast in the second by Tyler Stephenson. But West Michigan battled back, scoring five runs in the fifth to tie the game at 7-7, then taking the lead with a run in the sixth to go in front 8-7.

The Dragons scored three runs in the bottom of the eighth to retake the lead. Beltre’s double with one out brought in Cassidy Brown and John Sansone to give the Dragons the lead, and Hector Vargas added a run-scoring single later in the inning.

Dragons reliever Jesse Adams (1-0) earned the win by retiring all seven batters he faced with two strikeouts. Joel Kuhnel pitched a scoreless ninth inning for his third save.

The Dragons finished with nine hits. Hector Vargas led the way with three hits including a double.

The Dragons (5-2) travel to Midland, Michigan on Thursday to open a three-game series against the Great Lakes Loons (2-5) at 6:05 p.m. Wennington Romero (1-0, 3.00) will start for the Dragons against Great Lakes’ Dustin May (0-0, 19.29).