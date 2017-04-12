Experts: don’t do drugs alone

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A local drug addiction specialist says although she’s in no way advocating for illegal drug use, it’s a smart idea for addicts to have someone around when they do it.

Anne Stevens of Montgomery County Alcohol, Drug and Mental Health Services (ADAMHS) said you don’t always get what you pay for when you buy illegal drugs on the street – and if you’re an addict, you might not want to do it alone.

“It’s probably a good idea to have somebody nearby, because you don’t know what you’re getting when you purchase illegal drugs,” Stevens said.

“Anything that you buy illegally has the potential to kill you.”

Drugs like heroin can be mixed with other chemicals to make a fatal combination – and the buyer may not always know exactly what’s been mixed in.

Stevens suggested people who live with addicts, should have an anti-overdose drug on hand.

She said: “Make sure someone in your household has Narcan and knows how to use it.”

Stevens said drug dealers know what addicts want and “they’re upping the high” creating a greater potential for death. So if you’re going to do it at all, don’t do it alone.

“Anytime you buy illegal drugs on the street, you’re playing Russian roulette with your life,” Stevens said.

“You do not know what’s in that pill, you do not know what’s in that powder. You have no idea.”

Stevens stressed she is not advocating for illegal drug use, and if you or anyone you know is addicted to illegal drugs, you can get help by contacting her organization.

ADAMHS telephone contact is (937) 443-0416.

Or you can visit the website, thinkagainmc.org.