Experts: don’t do drugs alone

By Published:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A local drug addiction specialist says although she’s in no way advocating for illegal drug use, it’s a smart idea for addicts to have someone around when they do it.

Anne Stevens of Montgomery County Alcohol, Drug and Mental Health Services (ADAMHS) said you don’t always get what you pay for when you buy illegal drugs on the street – and if you’re an addict, you might not want to do it alone.

“It’s probably a good idea to have somebody nearby, because you don’t know what you’re getting when you purchase illegal drugs,” Stevens said.

“Anything that you buy illegally has the potential to kill you.”

Drugs like heroin can be mixed with other chemicals to make a fatal combination – and the buyer may not always know exactly what’s been mixed in.

Stevens suggested people who live with addicts, should have an anti-overdose drug on hand.

She said: “Make sure someone in your household has Narcan and knows how to use it.”

Stevens said drug dealers know what addicts want and “they’re upping the high” creating a greater potential for death. So if you’re going to do it at all, don’t do it alone.

“Anytime you buy illegal drugs on the street, you’re playing Russian roulette with your life,” Stevens said.

“You do not know what’s in that pill, you do not know what’s in that powder. You have no idea.”

Stevens stressed she is not advocating for illegal drug use, and if you or anyone you know is addicted to illegal drugs, you can get help by contacting her organization.

ADAMHS telephone contact is (937) 443-0416.

Or you can visit the website, thinkagainmc.org.

 

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s