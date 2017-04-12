Fallen tree blocks New Lebanon road

NEW LEBANON, Ohio (WDTN) — A large tree fell across Tennyson Avenue in New Lebanon, blocking the road and bringing down power lines.

Police officers responded to a call about the tree being down on Tennyson, near Earlham Drive, just before 8 a.m. on Wednesday.

Officers on scene did not give information about what caused the tree to come down.

The DP&L online outage map showed more than 240 customers in Montgomery County without power around 8:45 a.m. on Wednesday. It’s unclear if the tree caused this power outage. A DP&L spokesperson says a crew is being sent to Tennyson Avenue to assess the damage and determine if this caused the outage.

Crews were working to clear the scene. School buses in the area were seen turning around and finding new routes to pick up students in the area.