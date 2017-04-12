Fallen tree blocks New Lebanon road

By Published:
A fallen tree on Tennyson Avenue in Dayton blocked roads and brought down power lines

NEW LEBANON, Ohio (WDTN) — A large tree fell across Tennyson Avenue in New Lebanon, blocking the road and bringing down power lines.

Police block Tennyson Avenue where a tree fell, knocking down power lines.

Police officers responded to a call about the tree being down on Tennyson, near Earlham Drive, just before 8 a.m. on Wednesday.

Officers on scene did not give information about what caused the tree to come down.

The DP&L online outage map showed more than 240 customers in Montgomery County without power around 8:45 a.m. on Wednesday. It’s unclear if the tree caused this power outage. A DP&L spokesperson says a crew is being sent to Tennyson Avenue to assess the damage and determine if this caused the outage.

Crews were working to clear the scene. School buses in the area were seen turning around and finding new routes to pick up students in the area.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s