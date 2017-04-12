GameStop investigating possible security breach

(WFLA) – GameStop is advising customers to review payment card statements after a possible security breach.

The company says it received notification that information from payment cards used on the GameStop website may have been stolen.

According to security blog KrebsOnSecurity, that information then showed up for sale online.

The breach apparently happened between September and February, and compromised customer card numbers, names, expiration dates, addresses and card security codes.

GameStop says a leading security firm was brought in to investigate the potential breach, and says it regrets any concern the situation has caused.

If you notice unauthorized charges on your payment card statements, you’re urged to call your bank immediately.