Grass fire closes lane of I-75 near I-675

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – A grass fire forced the Ohio State Highway Patrol to close the right lane of northbound I-75 Wednesday.

The fire happened around 3:30 Wednesday afternoon just north of the I-675 ramps.

The fire department was able to put the flames out quickly and the lanes are now back open.

