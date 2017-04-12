Man ID’d as suspect in Ohio police officer shooting cleared

NEWCOMERSTOWN, Ohio (AP) – Authorities say a man taken into custody in the shooting of a police officer in eastern Ohio has been cleared.

Law enforcement officials earlier identified the man as a suspect in Tuesday’s shooting of the officer in Newcomerstown, about 100 miles (161 kilometers) south of Cleveland.

Newcomerstown police say the man is no longer a suspect. The officer, who was shot in the arm, has been released from a hospital.

Police say the officer apparently was investigating a possible mobile methamphetamine lab and approached a vehicle with no visible license plate. The Times-Reporter of Dover-New Philadelphia reports police say a male passenger opened fire, hitting the officer.

Authorities continue searching for two male suspects with handguns and a shotgun who fled in a black Geo Tracker with darkened windows.

