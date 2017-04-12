Miamisburg Burger King temporarily closed after fire

By Published:
Burger King at E. Central Ave. in Miamisburg

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) — The Burger King in the 1200 block of East Central Avenue will be temporarily closed on Wednesday after a fire.

Firefighters responded to a call around 7:15 a.m. on Wednesday.

When crews arrived, they found smoke showing from the roof.

Fire officials say the manager of the restaurant arrived this morning and found a malfunctioning stove, which caused some grease to catch on fire.

Crews worked quickly to put out the flames.

There were no serious injuries, but one person was treated for smoke inhalation.

The restaurant will be temporarily closed today, as workers clean up the restaurant and prepare it for customers. Workers say the restaurant plans to reopen later on Wednesday.

Fire officials say the estimated damages are $1500-$2000, with most of that coming from food loss, as some food from the restaurant will have to be thrown away after the fire.

