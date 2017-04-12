Police ask for help identifying possible peeping tom

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – The Miami Township Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man who was seen looking under the door inside a woman’s dressing room stall.

The man was seen in an area retail store around 11:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Miami Township Police published a Facebook post about the incident.

2 NEWS is working to learn more about this incident.

If you recognize the man in the photos you are asked to call the Miami Township Police at 433-2301.

Keep checking WDTN.com for the latest news, weather and sports. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts here.

Don’t miss another post on Facebook or Twitter for all the latest breaking news