Study reveals Miamisburg, Miami Twp. combined FD should remain permanent

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – City leaders voted on a measure to keep the Miami Valley Fire District, a combine community fire department, permanently.

Efficiency and saving money are two of the main reasons why the Miami Valley Fire District was created back in 2012. The joining of the Miamisburg and Miami Township fire and EMS services was approved for five years to serve a combined population of about 50,000.

A study commissioned by the fire district revealed it should be made permanent. The study indicated the joint fire department represents “a model” to be shared with other departments and public entities.

Fire Chief Matthew Queen say it’s saving tax payers money, enabling them to purchase better equipment while providing more training for their crews.

“It was a combined effort to improve the staffing to save money, to ensure that services we were providing: fire, EMS, rescue were the best that we could with the available resources,” Quick said. “We are at a point, where this is exactly, where we thought we would be in five years. It’s absolutely working.”