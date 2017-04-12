Tempers flare at town hall meeting with Rep. Warren Davidson

By Published:
Ohio Rep. Warren Davidson holds a town hall meeting in Troy

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) — Ohio Congressman Warren Davidson faced a fiesty crowd in Miami County on Tuesday night.

Davidson held a town hall meeting at the Miami County Library in Troy. A standing room only crowd attended the meeting.

Protestors and police outside a town hall meeting held by Ohio Rep. Warren Davidson.

Like at many congressional town halls recently, citizens spoke up. Several people pushed back on Davidson’s views about healthcare, taxes, and other topics.

Some people in attendance were asked to leave for failing to follow rules of the town hall or becoming unruly.

“We had feedback to say people with diverse opinions were going to be here, so we expected it and I think people handled it reasonably well,” Davidson said.

Davidson represents Ohio’s eighth congressional district. He has upcoming town halls planned in Clark and Butler County.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s