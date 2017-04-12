Tempers flare at town hall meeting with Rep. Warren Davidson

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) — Ohio Congressman Warren Davidson faced a fiesty crowd in Miami County on Tuesday night.

Davidson held a town hall meeting at the Miami County Library in Troy. A standing room only crowd attended the meeting.

Like at many congressional town halls recently, citizens spoke up. Several people pushed back on Davidson’s views about healthcare, taxes, and other topics.

Some people in attendance were asked to leave for failing to follow rules of the town hall or becoming unruly.

“We had feedback to say people with diverse opinions were going to be here, so we expected it and I think people handled it reasonably well,” Davidson said.

Davidson represents Ohio’s eighth congressional district. He has upcoming town halls planned in Clark and Butler County.