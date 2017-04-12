Triple overdose in Troy affecting city resources

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) – Three men overdosed within minutes of each other and right across the street from one another, in Troy on Tuesday.

Captain Joe Long of the Troy Police Department said the first call came in around 11pm, the second around 11:15.

Long said receiving three calls within minutes of each other is a strain on the city’s resources.

“It’s frustrating. It’s a strain on, not just our personnel, but it’s a strain on the fire department,” he said.

“The fire department actually had to call in mutual aid from Elizabeth Township.”

Troy Fire Department officials has to give six full doses of Narcan to a 31-year-old man who was found passed out in his bathroom, not breathing.

Police say the 911 caller, the victim’s wife, found him on the floor.

She doused him with water, but when he didn’t wake up. she called 911.

Moments later, authorities were alerted of another overdose, across the street.

A 31-year-old man had passed out in an apartment stairwell. He was given two dose of Narcan.

A neighbor at the top of the stairs then alerted police, another man was unresponsive, upstairs in the same building.

A 27-year-old man was found on the floor of that apartment.

He became alert after a sternum rub by authorities.

The officer had him sit on a nearby couch, but he again lost consciousness.

He was given three doses of Narcan.

A syringe was found at the scene and packaged as evidence.

All three men were taken to Upper Valley Medical Center.

Long said oftentimes overdose victims don’t realize the danger they’re in.

“We’re had people who are taking their own life because of this,” he said.

“They don’t realize the seriousness of this.”