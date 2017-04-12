Trump says NATO ‘no longer obsolete’

By Published:
President Donald Trump and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg participate in a news conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, April 12, 2017. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has done an about-face on NATO, the military alliance he once dismissed as ineffective.

Trump says at a White House news conference with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg that the organization is “no longer obsolete.”

As a candidate, Trump said the 28-member organization had outlived its usefulness. Since taking office, he has expressed support for NATO but has reinforced his view that European members must meet a 2014 agreement for member countries to boost defense spending to 2 percent of GDP within a decade. Just the U.S. and a handful of other countries are meeting the target.

Trump says NATO countries will be more secure and the partnership strengthened if other countries pay their fair share and stop relying on the United States.

