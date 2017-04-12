UD among the best for job placement

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The University of Dayton has been named one of the top colleges for graduate job placement.

A study by the career website Zippia ranked schools by state based on U.S. Department of Education data.

According to the study, UD ranks 13th in the nation and gets top marks in Ohio.

According to Zippia, 94.86 percent of University of Dayton graduates are employed 10 years after graduation. Their median salary is $58,500.

You can find the full report here.

