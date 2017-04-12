Watchdog: Inmates hid computers, tapped into prison network

By Published:
(Courtesy: State of Ohio Office of the Inspector General)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s government watchdog says two prisoners took computers from a disassembly program and used them to access their prison’s network, create inmate passes for restricted areas, and apply for credit cards under another inmate’s name for a planned tax fraud scheme.

The inspector general’s report says a lack of supervision at the Marion Correctional Institution enabled the inmates to hide two computers in the ceiling and run wiring to connect to the prison network. Investigators also concluded that prison officials didn’t properly report the problem after finding the computers in July 2015.

A prisons spokeswoman says authorities took steps to address some of those findings and will review the report to determine any further action needed.

A prosecutor and the Ohio Ethics Commission also are expected to review the findings.

Photos: Inmates hid computers

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s