Woman accused of killing disabled son by pouring vodka in feeding tube

By Published:
(Courtesy: WCMH)

VERMONT (AP) — A Vermont woman is on trial for manslaughter in the death of her disabled son who had vodka poured into his feeding tube.

The trial of 41-year-old Melissa Robitille of Hardwick, began Monday in Vermont Superior Court in St. Johnsbury.

Robitille is facing the charge stemming from the 2014 alcohol poisoning death of 13-year-old Isaac Robitille, who prosecutors say was blind, had no ears, had a cleft palate and had developmental delays.

Last year, Robitillle’s former boyfriend Walter Richters was sentenced to three years in prison for his role in Isaac’s death.

RELATED: Three years for man who killed disabled boy by putting vodka in IV

The Caledonian Record reports Richters testified he watched Robitille pour the vodka into her son’s feeding bag.

Robitille’s attorney, Robert Sussman, told the jury on Monday that Richters fed the vodka to the child.

Keep checking WDTN.com for the latest news. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts here.
Don’t miss another Facebook post or on Twitter for all the latest breaking news

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s