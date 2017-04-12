Wrecking balls, redevelopment plans for West Carrollton Plaza

WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio (WDTN) – City officials told 2 NEWS Wednesday that demolition could begin as early as this fall on the West Carrollton shopping plaza.

City leaders voted Tuesday to buy and demolish the shopping plaza containing the Old Roberd’s Flea Market setting the stage for redevelopment.

What exactly will be coming in its place, has not been announced yet, but the city does plan to turn this space into an entertainment district. Economic Development Director of the city of West Carrollton Mike Lucking says the possibilities are endless. Anything from an arena, restaurants, microbreweries or housing could fill the nearly 14 acres, but it’s too early to say at this point.

“There’s a vision for the area and we’re taking action in order to start putting that vision in motion,” Lucking said.

City officials believe it’s a logical move. The plaza is right next to Interstate 75 and the Great Miami River. They’re hoping to capitalize on its premium location.

“It is clearly a property that’s well positioned for something good to happen. But at the same time private sector hasn’t made that happen yet. We’re trying to clear the table and reset the table for development to happen there going forward,” Lucking said.

The city will become the official owners of the property in May. They do plan on working with the current tenants to find new spaces within the city.