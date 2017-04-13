1 arrested after Sidney drug search

SIDNEY, Ohio (WDTN) – Police in Sidney arrested one man in a drug investigation Wednesday.

The Sidney Police executed a search warrant in the 700 block of Port Jefferson Road around 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Inside the home police found methamphetamines, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Clark Murray, 43 who lived in the home was arrested.

Murray faces charges of drug trafficking and possession of criminal tools. He is now in the Shelby County Jail.

