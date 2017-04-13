2 people taken to hospitals after crash involving funeral procession

MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Emergency crews including CareFlight were called to a crash involving a funeral procession on U.S. 36 near Covington Thursday.

According to our news partners, The Piqua Daily Call, the accident happened in the 1300 block of East U.S. 36 around 11:30 a.m. Thursday.

The Daily Call reports that a driver traveling east on 36 “realized too late” oncoming vehicles were part of a funeral procession. The driver hit his brakes and locked the wheels, skidding into the oncoming lane. He then struck one of the cars in the funeral procession.

That driver was taken to the hospital by a Piqua Fire Department ambulance.

A passenger in the car that was struck was taken by CareFlight to a hospital. No information on the identity or condition of either person was available.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

