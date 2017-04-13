3 arrested after police find more than half a pound of marijuana

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police arrested three people on drug charges after an officer smelled marijuana coming from a vehicle.

The arrests happened in the 400 block of Hart Street around 6:50 p.m. Wednesday.

According to a police report on the incident, officers in an unmarked car drove past a Chevrolet Impala that had the windows down. Officers drove past the car two times and both times could smell marijuana coming from the parked vehicle.

Uniformed officers arrived and pulled up behind the Impala, which had two men inside. The police report says the officers immediately smelled marijuana. The officers approached the vehicle and saw the driver, Keith Higgins, reach under the seat.

Officers demanded to see his hands and when he sat up police saw a large bag on his lap containing marijuana.

Police then ordered Higgins out of the car. Officers saw several smaller bags inside the car once the door was opened, according to the report. Higgins was placed in handcuffs.

The passenger, Antonio Knight-Bradley, was also told to step out of the car and when he did officers saw a second large bag of marijuana in the car.

A third man, Larry Armstong, who police say was leaning in the vehicle when they arrived was trying to walk away from the scene when police detained him as well.

Armstrong told police he had a gun on his hip. He was placed in handcuffs and officers secured the weapon, which was a .38 caliber revolver. The report says Armstrong immediately began apologizing to the officer saying he knew he shouldn’t have had the gun.

Police checked the serial number of the gun and found it was stolen.

Higgins, the driver, was found to have a suspended driver’s license. Police found Higgins in possession of 149 grams of marijuana and Knight-Bradley in possession of 112 grams, totaling just over half-a-pound.

The three men were arrested and taken to the Montgomery County Jail. Higgins and Knight—Bradley face drug charges and Armstrong faces receiving stolen property and weapons charges.

